Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

