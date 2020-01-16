Coastline Trust Co Sells 259 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,375,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.16 on Thursday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.34.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.