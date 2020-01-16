Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.25.

TSE CCA opened at C$102.32 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$72.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

