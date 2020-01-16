Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.44

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.44 and traded as high as $115.61. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 169,056 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on CCA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.38.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 in the last 90 days.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
