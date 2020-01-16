Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.44

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.44 and traded as high as $115.61. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 169,056 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CCA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.7826231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 in the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

