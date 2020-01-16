Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,776 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,176 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,352 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

