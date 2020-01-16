Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $169.32 on Thursday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

