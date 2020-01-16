Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 112,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.
In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,914. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
