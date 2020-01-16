Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 112,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,914. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

