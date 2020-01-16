Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,107. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

