Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 14,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CL opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

