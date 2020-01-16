Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ CLCT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,709. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $683,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 78.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

