Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.