ColossusXT Price Up 36% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.99 million and $5,422.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,782,883,865 coins and its circulating supply is 11,741,842,038 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

