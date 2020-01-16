Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Lowered to $112.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.89 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 over the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

