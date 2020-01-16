Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,079. The stock has a market cap of $880.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $6,465,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

