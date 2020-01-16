Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 58.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 272,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

