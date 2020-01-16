CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. CommVault Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 420,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,586,000 after acquiring an additional 697,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 110,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,831,000 after acquiring an additional 392,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 959,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,965 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

