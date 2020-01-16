Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

