Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

NYSE:SBS opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,694 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.