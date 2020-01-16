Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 18,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,374. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.44. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

