Comparing QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) & Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QS Energy and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 806.29 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.03

QS Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -513.22% Weatherford International -68.93% N/A -13.49%

Volatility and Risk

QS Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of QS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QS Energy and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 N/A

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, wellsite consultancy, and open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and related services through a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International plc was founded in 1972 and is based in Huston, Texas. On July 1, 2019, Weatherford International, plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

