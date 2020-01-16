Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

