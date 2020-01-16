Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) has been given a C$8.50 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

Shares of CMG stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $655.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,800 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,341,500. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,862,880.96. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,154 over the last ninety days.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

