Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 109,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

