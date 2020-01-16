Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 73,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

