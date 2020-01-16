Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CNFR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff bought 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,413. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 942,914 shares of company stock worth $4,216,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

