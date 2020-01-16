ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

COP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 231,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,964. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

