ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 4,312,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.