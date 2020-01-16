Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.34. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 488,681 shares.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 381,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 123,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

