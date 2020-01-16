Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.34. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 488,681 shares.
CNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The stock has a market cap of $300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 381,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 123,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
