Content Value Network Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $314,108.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.03640067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00196470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.