Contentos (COS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Contentos has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.39 or 0.06017396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,092,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

