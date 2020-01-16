Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces premium quality of crude. Notably, in this region, the company is expected to have allocated roughly 50% of its capital budget for drilling and completion activities in 2019. This would lead to higher output and cashflow. Moreover, the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders since it initiates its quarterly dividend payment. However, lower commodity prices are affecting the company's bottom line. Moreover, total operating expenses are rising. Notably, for 2019, the company expects production expense per barrel of oil equivalent in the range of $3.50-$4.00, the top end of which is higher than $3.59 recorded in 2018. This could hurt its profit levels.”

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

CLR opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 407,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

