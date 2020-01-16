Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 116.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.4%.

NYSE CLB opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

