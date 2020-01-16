Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,987,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 456,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 558,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,933. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

