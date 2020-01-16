CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

