CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.92. 161,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

