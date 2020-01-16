Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.40

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 387215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 69.35 and a quick ratio of 67.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

