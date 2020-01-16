COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.74, approximately 35,873 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 654,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 271,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 124,597 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.