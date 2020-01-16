Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of COST opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.42.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
