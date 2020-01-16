Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COST opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

