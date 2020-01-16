Cott (NYSE:COT) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at TD Securities

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Cott alerts:

Shares of COT opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cott in the second quarter valued at $17,444,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 15.2% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 729,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cott by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 380,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cott by 17.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,417,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 360,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.