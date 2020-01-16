Couchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,503.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a market cap of $8,503.00 and approximately $6,874.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.26 or 0.06034597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035383 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

