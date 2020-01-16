County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

