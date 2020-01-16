Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
