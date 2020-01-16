Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

