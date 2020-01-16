Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 611,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $584.94. The stock had a trading volume of 286,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.46. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $380.56 and a one year high of $597.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.