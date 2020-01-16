Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,406 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

NYSE OSK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.83. 345,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,273. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

