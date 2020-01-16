Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,218,000 after buying an additional 151,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $24,759,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.33. 431,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,137. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $156.00 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.