Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,230 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Fiserv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $120.08. 1,076,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $119.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

