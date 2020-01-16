Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,957 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,410. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

