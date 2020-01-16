Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.75. The stock had a trading volume of 451,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average is $257.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $296.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.