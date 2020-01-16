Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.39. 368,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

