Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 1,482,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.